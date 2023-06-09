Wildfire Smoke From Canada Is Choking New York: What Is the Health Impact?

FIT explains what health impacts wildfire smoke and toxic air can have on individuals.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/FIT)
Video Producer/Editor: Garima Sadhwani
New York is choking. People are breathing in wildfire smoke. Why is that a health hazard?
Firstly, wildfire smoke contains elements like chemicals, metals, plastics, and PM 2.5 particles which are not the healthiest to inhale.
But it’s not just that. Wildfire smoke is even more harmful because it can rise in the air and travel many miles making a much larger population susceptible to its impacts rather than just those who’re living in the vicinity of the wildfires.
Wildfire smoke can cause:
Eye irritation
Headaches and sinus problems
Breathing problems
Skin issues
Fungal infections
Inflammation of organs
Weaken the body’s immune system
But it can also lead to much much bigger problems like
Lung cancer
Brain tumour
Heart attacks
Stroke
Cardiac Arrest
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Asthma
Other respiratory illnesses
Everyone who inhales wildfire smoke is at risk of developing health complications. But factors like age and a history of respiratory diseases increase that risk.
In fact, another factor that puts you at an increased risk is pregnancy.
Not just that, health issues due to inhalation of PM 2.5 particles have led to an increased rate of hospital admission for other comorbidities and infections too, a 2019 British Medical Journal study had found.
Inhaling toxic fumes of wildlife smoke has also been linked to the possibility of premature death.
If you’re in the vicinity of a wildfire or at risk of inhaling wildfire smoke, it’s best to
Avoid stepping outdoors unless absolutely necessary.
Wear N95 or any other protective masks when you step out.
For now, it’s hard to say what lies next. There’s not enough research on how repeated and long-term exposure to wildfire smoke can affect our health.
What researchers need to now focus on is how this smoke can impact our water bodies, crops, food, and of course, us!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)