Wildfire Smoke From Canada Is Choking New York: What Is the Health Impact?

New York is choking. People are breathing in wildfire smoke. Why is that a health hazard?

Firstly, wildfire smoke contains elements like chemicals, metals, plastics, and PM 2.5 particles which are not the healthiest to inhale.

But it’s not just that. Wildfire smoke is even more harmful because it can rise in the air and travel many miles making a much larger population susceptible to its impacts rather than just those who’re living in the vicinity of the wildfires.