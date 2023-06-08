'Looks Like Apocalypse': New York Covered With Haze From Canadian Wildfires

New York residents were encouraged to stay indoors as the thick haze led to flight delays and postponed various sporting events in the city on Wednesday 7 June.
(Photo Courtesy: Dheeral Bhayani)
Canadian wildfire smoke travelling south blanketed New York in a dramatic smog on Wednesday as cities along the US East Coast issued air quality alerts on Wednesday, 7 June, New York.
New York Mayor Eric Adams urged residents to stay indoors. In Canada, the devastating wildfires have displaced more than 20,000 people already.
The yellow and orange haze blanketed Manhattan's famous skyscrapers. It also led to delayed flights and the postponement of sports events.
These three photos were taken a few minutes apart. The haze engulfed New York City on Wednesday afternoon.
New York City health commissioner Aswin Vasan stated that the city was experiencing its worst air quality since the 1960s.
New York state Governor Kathy Hochul called the situation an "emergency crisis" that could possibly last several days.
Outdoor activities at New York City's public schools were suspended, and many businesses were closed on Wednesday.
Dramatic scenes of smog and haze were seen on the US East Coast, especially in New York on 7 June, after smoke from Canadian wildfires drifted down.
Dheeral Bhayani, an Indian student in New York, spoke to The Quint about the situation, which "looks like the apocalypse."
"It got very smoggy and hazy on Tuesday, so I assumed the temperature was dropping. When I checked the weather reports, they said the air quality in New York would worsen."
According to Bhayani, Tuesday was still better. But things took a drastic turn on Wednesday.
"Today (Wednesday), I left my house at 9:30 am, and the sky was normal. By 11:30 am, the haze started turning yellowish. By 3:30-4:00 pm, everything was orange. It was windy, and it smelt terrible– like burnt ash. You can barely see into the distance. My eyes were itchy, and my throat was dry.
Bhayani also added that the situation was reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Everyone was masked up and instructed to stay indoors. My classes had shifted online for the day. It reminded me of the pandemic," she said.
