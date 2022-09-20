Priyanka Chopra Addresses UN General Assembly, Posts Photo With Malala Yousafzai

In her address, Priyanka stated, "As Miss Melinda Gates just said so eloquently 'women don't need empowerment, they need power. Fighting for the rights of freedom of children, young people especially girls, and ensuring their access to transformative power of education are the heart of my work as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the web series Citadel along with Bodyguard fame Richard Madden, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara and an action thriller called Ending Things alongside Captain America star Anthony Mackie. She also working on a romantic drama film called It's All Coming Back To Me.