Priyanka Chopra Addresses UN General Assembly, Posts Photo With Malala Yousafzai

Priyanka was also seen with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and US poet Amanda Gorman.
(Photo: Instagram)
Actor Priyanka Chopra spoke about children's rights as she addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York. She attended the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment at UNGA as the United Nations begins the UN High-Level Week.
Priyanka was also seen with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and US poet Amanda Gorman. Priyanka shared a photo on Instagram, stating, "So proud to share the stage with these two remarkable women. Amanda also shared a photo with Priyanka, writing, "Love you." Priyanka responded by stating, "Back at you," adding a heart emoji.
Priyanka was also seen with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and US poet Amanda Gorman.
In her address, Priyanka stated, "As Miss Melinda Gates just said so eloquently 'women don't need empowerment, they need power. Fighting for the rights of freedom of children, young people especially girls, and ensuring their access to transformative power of education are the heart of my work as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador."
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the web series Citadel along with Bodyguard fame Richard Madden, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara and an action thriller called Ending Things alongside Captain America star Anthony Mackie. She also working on a romantic drama film called It's All Coming Back To Me.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)