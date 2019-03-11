World Health Day: Here’s How to Include Enough Protein in Your Diet

For example, the daily diet of a working Indian would include something like upma, poha or cereal for breakfast, and chapatis and vegetable for lunch, since carrying liquids like dal and curd is not convenient. Snack time includes tea and something quick like biscuits or bhel.

As a result there is virtually minimal protein intake till the evening and the daily protein requirement is most often not met. Children too, consuming fast food and maida based meals like noodles, burger, pizza and pasta, miss out on protein especially important for their rapid growth - as their parents are often unaware of how much protein they should be getting.

The options for non-vegetarians are unlimited with eggs, chicken, fish and red meat, but vegetarians struggle with few protein rich foods available such as milk, dairy products, pulses/dals, soy/tofu, and nuts such as almonds and walnuts etc. We can optimise protein intake by including a bit of protein to all meals through the day.