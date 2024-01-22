6 Health Benefits Of Bell Peppers

1. Good For The Eyes

Bell peppers are high in vitamin A, and so help to support healthy eyesight, especially night vision. They are also a rich source of a carotenoid called lutein that helps in lowering the risk of macular degeneration of the eyes. Macular degeneration of the eyes is the most common cause of age-related visual loss. Bell peppers also protect eyes from cataracts due to the high levels of beta-carotene and vitamin C contained in them.

2. Help Reduce The Risk Of Cancer

Bell peppers being rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients, help provide several anti-cancer benefits. The risk of cancer increases due to chronic excessive inflammation and chronic unwanted oxidative stress, all of these factors can be offset with regular intake of phytonutrients having antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties through bell peppers. Bell peppers also contain health-supportive sulfur compounds which help in gastric and esophageal cancer prevention. The carotenoid lycopene is also effective in the prevention of prostate, bladder, cervix, and pancreas cancer.

3. Cardiovascular Benefits

Bell peppers are rich in lycopene, especially red bell peppers, and thus prove to be excellent for a healthy heart. On the other hand, green bell peppers are a good source of cholesterol-lowering fiber. Bell peppers contain vitamin B6 and folate which help to lower homocysteine levels that lead to a higher risk of heart disease. In addition to these, the powerful antioxidants vitamins A and C present in bell peppers help to wipe out free radicals. The potassium contained in bell peppers lowers blood pressure, which is beneficial for the heart as well.