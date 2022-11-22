Health Benefits of High Fiber Diet

Know the amazing health benefits of dietary fiber.
How many times have you been to a doctor for multiple reasons and his advice to you was to eat a balanced diet? We all know how important balanced meals are – they have the appropriate amount of nutrients required by a human body- not too much, not too less.
Today we are talking about the fiber content in food. Lack of fiber in the food can cause problems like constipation, irregular bowel movements, blood sugar level fluctuations, lack of satiety, and high cholesterol levels. You need to eat more fiber if these are your common and regular problems. But today we will also help you know why fiber is so good for your health.
Dietary fiber can be found in various fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes and they can not only prevent constipation but have many other health benefits as well like- maintaining a healthy weight and lowering the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and some types of cancer.
Here are a few benefits of dietary fiber that are extremely important for the smooth flow of life.
Promotes regular bowel movements: Dietary fiber prevents constipation by increasing the weight and size of your stool and softening it. A bulky stool is easier to pass thus reducing the risk of constipation. Even if you suffer from diarrhea, or loose, watery stools, fiber can help to solidify the stool since it has the capacity to absorb water and add bulk to stool.
Promotes bowel health: These problems caused due to low fiber intake can result in serious conditions and increase the risk of developing hemorrhoids, and small pouches in your colon (diverticular disease). According to the Mayo Clinic, a high-fiber diet lowers the risk of colorectal cancer as well.
Helps maintain cholesterol levels: High levels of cholesterol or LDL can block the arteries and increase fat in the bloodstream. For this reason, you can eat foods rich in soluble fiber- beans, oats, flaxseed, and oat bran that can help lower total blood cholesterol levels by lowering low-density lipoprotein, or LDL. Healthy cholesterol levels can also help prevent heart diseases and thus reduce blood pressure and inflammation.
Promotes weight loss: According to the Journal of Nutrition, it is well-researched that high-fiber foods, and diet rich in fiber can help lose weight if it is combined with any form of physical activity regularly. As per a study by Harvard Health, eating 30 grams of fiber each day can help you lose weight, lower your blood pressure, and improve insulin sensitivity effectively.
Helps control diabetes: According to a study in the Journal of Diabetes Investigation, a higher intake of dietary fiber can lower the risk of type 2 diabetes. People must know that insoluble fiber was the fiber star regarding type 2 diabetes and the study suggests that the combination of soluble and insoluble fiber can increase the chances of preventing type 2 diabetes. There is no clarity as to how does fiber cuts the risk of type 2 diabetes but we believe it is a combination of fiber's favorable effect on blood glucose levels, that creates a healthier gut microbiome and lowers inflammation in the body that may result in the onset of diabetes.
