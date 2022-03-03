COVID Death Rate Down by 76%; India Reporting 0.7% Global Cases: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry said in a press briefing on Thursday, 3 March that the COVID-19 situation in India was positive, and that the country had witnessed a sharp reduction in cases, ANI reported.

"Now also across many countries, huge COVID-19 cases are being reported. In some countries an increase in the trajectory of cases continues. But a sharp reduction of COVID-19 cases is observed in India," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

He also added that on average, around 11,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in India on a weekly basis.