India to Have More Elderly Than Children by 2046: UNFPA India Ageing Report

Key findings of the report:

By the end of the century, the elderly will constitute over 36 percent of the total population of India.

While the population of older people grows, the share in the population of those aged between 15 and 59 will see a dip by 2045.

The report projects that the population of people aged above 80 years will grow at a rate of around 279 percent between 2022 and 2050.

Over 40 percent of the elderly in India fall in the poorest wealth quintile.

18.7 percent of the elderly don't have a source of income.