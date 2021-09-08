The Father Review: Florian Zeller’s Brilliant Tale of Ageing, Loss & Caregiving

The intricate screenplay explores Anthony's steady decline and the story is narrated mostly through his eyes. The fear, the rage, the helplessness, the pain - it's unbearable at times to watch Anthony slowly surrendering to the fact that he has almost lost the ability to relate to a normal life. Anthony Hopkins gives a flawless performance. He portrays a man struggling to retain his pride and dignity while his senses fail him with the acute sensitivity that the character demands.

The film is as much about the ageing father as it is about the daughter and no one could have portrayed it better than Olivia Colman. Anne has to remain stoic everyday and fight a battle that she knows will eventually end in an irreparable loss. Anne is aware that her late sister Lucy was her father's favourite. Anthony might have forgotten that one of his daughters is dead, but he still remembers and fondly recalls the times spent with Lucy.