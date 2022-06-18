Bengaluru 24x7 Rule: Youth Welcome Nightlife, Elders Oppose Late-Night Haunts

Youth in Bengaluru have welcomed the decision to keep commercial establishments open round the clock. However, Resident Welfare Associations in Bengaluru have opposed the move.
(Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
Reporter/Producer: Ananth Shreyas
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
The Labour department in Karnataka has allowed retailers and shops with more than 10 employees to be open 24x7. The decision was taken up to help businesses and labourers overcome the economic distress caused by COVID-19 lockdown.
The youth in Bengaluru have welcomed the decision. However, Resident Welfare Associations in the city have opposed the move citing reasons of disturbance, pollution, and crime.
Many young people in Bengaluru have welcomed the move and called the government circular a step towards progress. Speaking to The Quint about the issue, Bengaluru resident and a creative designer, Chandan Bilgunda said, “For a true blue Bengalurian like me this is delightful news. Since the past 30 years, Bengaluru has grown into a truly global city from being a provincial Indian town. This decision will leapfrog Bengaluru into a truly global and commercial city.”
The Karnataka Labour Department issued an order in January, 2021, allowing establishments to be open 24x7 in Bengaluru. However, the Bengaluru City Police have not implemented this rule yet.
“We have had a positive meeting with the officials and have got permission to open restaurants till 1 am, which is as per the 2016 order,” said Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Association President PC Rao. While the police have confirmed that the 2016 order will be implemented, no clarity was given on whether shops would be allowed to open round the clock.
Tourists and professionals visiting Bengaluru whom The Quint spoke to suggested having a 24x7 district, a dedicated space for shops and other retailers to keep businesses open the whole day.
However, the Residents Welfare Associations in the city, particularly the residents of Indira Nagar, have raised concerns about rising noise pollution and criminal activity and have objected to pubs and restaurants mushrooming in the city.
One of the residents told The Quint that the government should rollback the circular, alleging that it was the liquor vendors and alcohol dispensers who wanted to open shops 24x7 and not breakfast joints and other shops.
The Resident Welfare Associations have agreed to allow medical and other essential services to be open 24x7, but have demanded that the government rollback the order permitting other businesses to be open in the night.
The hotel association questioned the police as to why their businesses are not being given permission to open through the night. Meanwhile, the police department has claimed shortage of staff as a hinderance to give permission for businesses to be open 24x7.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)