Climate Change Related Food Insecurity Has Been ’Dealt With’: Union Agri Min

Climate change has severely hampered India's food security as can be seen by extreme weather events that have taken place within the year 2022. Adverse affects due to climate change will only worsen further.

India is expected to experience heatwaves beyond the limit of human survivability according to a World Bank report, this will be an added threat towards India's food security.

The government has claimed that the preventive measures taken against food insecurity due to climate change are satisfactory to tackle the ongoing food grain crises.