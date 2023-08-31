Ultra-Processed Foods Are Everywhere: How Can You Escape Them? Experts Tell Us

'Avoid junk food. Avoid fast food. Processed foods are harmful to health.'

This golden mantra of eating healthy has been drilled into all of us. But what about the more sinister category of ingredients that lurks even in foods whose labels boast of being 'fresh', 'healthy', and 'low-fat'?

Enter ultra-processed foods (UPFs), and they're everywhere. "If its food that is being advertised, it's likely ultra-processed," says Dr Arun Gupta, Paediatrician and former member of Prime Minister’s Council on India’s Nutrition Challenges.

Recent studies are finding strong links between UPFs and a slew of health issues.

FIT speaks to experts to find out how to identify them, and avoid them.