Foods That Quickens the Body’s Ageing Process

Foods that enhance the body's ageing process.
(Photo: iStock)
People should know that there are two reasons why the ageing process of our skin picks up pace. One is the regular and prolonged exposure to the Sun and the other is advanced glycation end products (AGEs). They are substances that are formed in the body due to the combination of fat or protein with sugar. Although we cannot fully control both these factors that are behind our skin's rapid ageing process, we can certainly slow down the process by taking care of our diet and using sunscreen.
Diet plays an important role in the ageing process of your skin and certain foods can drastically affect your skin health. Check the list of foods below that you should avoid if you want to slow down your skin's ageing process and have young and glowing skin.
Check the list of foods below that you should definitely avoid to get rid of those age-related wrinkles and other skin issues.
White Bread: White bread has a high glycemic index, which results in body inflammation and therefore, increases the chances of rapid ageing. Besides, white bread is composed of refined carbohydrates that may interact with the body's proteins to form AGEs. Ageing is closely related to the formation of AGEs in the body. People who want to avoid white bread can consume an alternative bread called sprouted bread, which has less sugar and more antioxidants that are essential for good skin.
Fried Sweet Potato or French Fries: Oil foods have been found to affect the skin in many ways. Foods that are deep fried like french fries are known to increase the production of free radicals in the body, which in turn speeds up the body's ageing process via a phenomenon called cross-linking. People who are fond of sweet potatoes should try baked potatoes instead of fried ones, to keep the skin healthy.
High Sugar: Consuming foods that are high in sugar content has many bad effects on the body's health, including that of the skin. Sugar has been found to be related to the production of AGEs in the body that increases the speed of ageing. People must replace the excess sugar with honey to avoid skin problems like age-related wrinkles.
Margarine: People who consume margarine and butter are found to have more wrinkles and skin damage compared to the ones who avoid it. Margarine is rich in partially hydrogenated oils that increase the skin's susceptibility to ultraviolet radiations that destroy the skin's collagen and elasticity and ultimately quicken the ageing process. Margarine or butter can be replaced with olive oil and avocados to derive health benefits.
Processed Meats: Processed meats like sausages, bacon, and hot dogs can be extremely harmful to the skin and may enhance the ageing process. People should replace them with poultry products that help in repairing the body's collagen because they are rich in proteins and amino acids.
Alcohol: Consuming alcohol has many bad effects on the overall health of an individual. It has been found that alcohol deprives your body of essential nutrients like Vitamin A, which directly speeds up the ageing process.
Rice Cakes: People should cut off rice cakes from their diet if they want to avoid skin problems and increased early ageing. Rice cakes have a high glycemic index that might increase the body's sugar levels which, in turn, leads to skin wrinkles by accelerating the ageing process.
