UK Rolls Out Monkeypox Vaccination Program for Wider Population

The United Kingdom has been the most affected by the monkeypox outbreak since May 2022.
Imvanex, the vaccine that is to be used in UK is originally a smallpox vaccine.
Monkeypox, a virus closely related to smallpox, will be pitted against a smallpox vaccine called Jynneos, which is 85 percent effective against monkeypox.
Also known as Imvanex, this is a weakened form of the vaccinia virus that is closely related to, but less harmful than the viruses that cause smallpox and monkeypox.
This modified version of vaccinia does not cause disease in humans and cannot reproduce in human cells.
Dosage: Made by a Danish company Bavian Nordic, the two-shot vaccine is administered within a gap of four weeks. However, the UK has chosen to only give the first shot for now, and plans to decide on the second one as per the future of the outbreak's spread.
An individual’s eligibility for the vaccine depends on a number of factors similar to the criteria used to assess those eligible for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) – but will be applied regardless of HIV status.
The strategy states that a clinician may advise vaccination for someone who, for example, has multiple partners, participates in group sex or attends ‘sex on premises’ venues.
Monkeypox spreads through direct contact with an infected indivual.
The virus usually spreads through lesions and close contact. A direct touch or an indirect contact with the infected person's towel or bed linen is enough to potentially spread the virus.
Data from the latest outbreak shows higher levels of transmission within – but not exclusive to – the sexual networks of gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men.
In the light of increasing case spread, the UK has permitted the administration of vaccines to tens of thousands of high-risk groups.
Initially, only high-risk individuals or individuals who had close contact with the virus were advised vaccination.
The UK Health agency has advised its citizens to be on the lookout for any new ulcers or spots they might see on their skin.
For now, countries like Canada and the US have placed more orders for the Imvanex vaccine while the UK has already purchased 20,000 more doses of the vaccine as of May 2022.
