Inside RML's OPD For Trans Persons: Are Dedicated Health Centres Really Helping?

Trying to locate the dedicated Out Patient Department (OPD) for transgender persons in Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital – reportedly the first of it's kind in the country – can be tricky. There are no placards or signboards pointing to it.

Almost three months after the OPD was inaugurated with a lot of fanfare on 17 September, FIT found an empty waiting area and a non-descript 'OPD room' with two young residents from the medicine department on duty, when we visited the hospital.