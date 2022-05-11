‘No Such Thing as Tomato Flu’: Expert Decodes Viral Fever in Kerala Kids

Fever, rashes, and painful ulcers are symptoms of HFMD or 'tomato fever'.
(Photo: FIT)
So far 82 cases of 'tomato fever' have been reported in Kerala this week, in children below five years of age.
Public health officers in the area are monitoring the situation, and neighbouring districts including Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu are screening incoming travellers from Kerala ,for fever, reports PTI.
What do we know about 'tomato fever'? What are some symptoms to look out for? Does it only affect infants?
FIT breaks it down.
According to some local reports, it is a 'new viral fever'. But, the mysterious 'tomato fever' is not all that mysterious at all.
Speaking to FIT, Dr Amar S. Fettle, Epidemiologist, and Kerala State Nodal Officer infectious diseases like COVID-19, H1N1,Ebola, MERS, and ZIKA explains, " This is actually Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease."
Don't let the name confuse you, says Dr Fettle, Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease is a common viral infection — not to be confused with Foot and Mouth which is an animal disease.
Is it a cause for concern?
Not any more than other viral fevers, says Dr Fettle.
Dr Fettle goes on to explain that HFMD is fairly common viral illness, especially affecting kids below the age of 5, and usually isn't serious.
According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of HFMD includes,
Fever
Red rashes on the body
Sores and blisters around the mouth, and the soles of palms and feet
Other flu like symptoms like sore throat, sneezing, and cough
The sores and blisters are how HFMD is typically diagnosed.
HFMD, like other viral fevers, rarely develops into severe illness, causing cardiac complication, says Dr Fettle.
Symptoms of HFMD are also more visible on the body than other viral fevers which could be another reason it gets more attention than others.
Although it commonly affects children below the age of 5, adults who are in close contact of patients can also get infected.
The virus, according to the US CDC primarily spreads through mucus and saliva when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Symptoms typically last for around 7 to 10 days, and resolves itself with symptomatic management. Make sure the child is adequately hydrated, says Dr Fettle.
If symptoms are severe, or persist beyond 10 days, it is recommended you see a doctor.
(Written with inputs from PTI.)
