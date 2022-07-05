Tips to Stay Healthy During the Monsoons

Monsoon has already begun and we are stuck between enjoying the rain and working. Monsoon rains bring new life to the environment and make sure that we get relief from the heat and humidity of the summer. We are pretty sure, it's not only the humans but animals, and plants who get equally happy and excited about the monsoons.

Monsoon can also be about the fun activities, you can walk in the rain, dive into a puddle in the field or just enjoy eating the freshly cut fruits while sitting by the window.

The monsoon is not only a beautiful but also a spirit-uplifting season, but it does make your health vulnerable as well. The growing bacteria, mosquitoes and viruses in the season keep us on our toes to take care of our health while we enjoy the monsoon.