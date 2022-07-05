Tips to Stay Healthy During the Monsoons

Know how can you take care of yourself in the monsoon
(Image: iStock)
Monsoon has already begun and we are stuck between enjoying the rain and working. Monsoon rains bring new life to the environment and make sure that we get relief from the heat and humidity of the summer. We are pretty sure, it's not only the humans but animals, and plants who get equally happy and excited about the monsoons.
Monsoon can also be about the fun activities, you can walk in the rain, dive into a puddle in the field or just enjoy eating the freshly cut fruits while sitting by the window.
The monsoon is not only a beautiful but also a spirit-uplifting season, but it does make your health vulnerable as well. The growing bacteria, mosquitoes and viruses in the season keep us on our toes to take care of our health while we enjoy the monsoon.
There is no doubt that the monsoon is the perfect time and breeding season for viruses and bacteria to thrive. According to MedicalNewsToday, during this time of the year viral fevers, allergic reactions and other viral infections are rampant. The air has more bacteria during this time. So, the only way to stay healthy is to strengthen our immunity. And we all have learnt during Covid that vitamin C is the easiest way to do so.
You can have vitamin C tablets, and supplements easily available in the market or include sprouts, fresh green vegetables and oranges in your diet.
Probiotics like curs, buttermilk, kefir, and pickled veggies can be a great option for the monsoon. They take care of your gut and promote the development of good bacteria in the gut that fight against the bad bacteria and thus protect your system from the disease-causing bacteria.
These probiotics can improve gut health significantly and improve nutrient absorption as well. It also makes your digestive system healthier, building your strength against any potential stomach infections down the road.
Who doesn't love street food and junk food once in a while but it is not a good idea in the monsoons. Street food or even the freshly cut fruits sold on the street should be avoided in the rainy season. The road is filled with potholes full of dirty water and mud. These become the perfect breeding grounds for various kinds of harmful microorganisms.
The longer the food is exposed to the dirty open air, the higher the chances of them becoming home to them. So make sure you prepare your food at home if you don't want to suffer from diseases.
The common phenomenon during the monsoon is the breeding ground for mosquitoes in every street. Mosquitoes are nasty little insects that are capable of making life miserable and spreading various dangerous diseases.
You have to make sure you are able to maintain cleanliness to have mosquito-free surroundings and home. Avoid having any open water storage in your home. Always keep covered pots and vessels. Ensure that the drains are not clogged and there is no stagnant water around your house since mosquitos are born in stagnant water.
Being stuck at the office or at an event in your wet clothes or shoes is a common situation and we do not get time to dry them in our busy days.
There will be times when your shoes are mud-spattered or drenched, make sure you clean them properly and dry them completely before wearing them again.
Wet shoes are the breeding ground for the pathogens that give rise to various illnesses. Make sure you carry an extra dry pair of shoes, you can also opt for special rubber shoes.
Monsoon is perfect for molds as well. Molds begin to breed in closets, wardrobes, and almirahs since these places stay cool and get damp in the rainy season. Wet moisture gives rise to molds. Since it gets difficult to get sunlight during the monsoon, so getting them ironed is the next best thing.