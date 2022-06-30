ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: First Monsoon Showers in New Delhi

With rainfall bringing respite from the heat, the maximum temperature is forecast at 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi witnessed its first monsoon showers on Thursday morning, 30 June, providing much-needed relief from the oppressive heatwave.

The temperature recorded in the region at 8:30 am on Thursday was 29.4 degrees Celsius, while the relative humidity was at 80 percent. With rainfall bringing respite from the heat, the maximum temperature is forecast at 35 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers in the national capital and nearby areas for Friday as well.

Here's a glimpse of rain-soaked New Delhi:

