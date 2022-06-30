Relief for Delhi as IMD Declares Monsoon, Waterlogging & Traffic in Many Parts

Delhi woke up to rain in several parts of the city and surrounding NCR on Thursday, 30 June, marking the onset of monsoon in the national capital. The prolonged showers brought relief from the hot and humid weather that had been prevailing in Delhi over the past few days.

"Southwest Monsoon has advanced into entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, some parts of Punjab and Haryana today, the 30th June, 2022," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday morning.

Waterlogging was reported from several areas, leading to traffic snarls. Visuals showed streets inundated with water as commuters waded through.