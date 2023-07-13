Tips to Protect Your Lungs Against Respiratory Diseases & Keep Them Healthy

People always look after themselves and want to be in the best health possible. They eat clean, exercise regularly, take supplements, etc. But have you ever thought about protecting and maintaining healthy lungs so that you are healthy from within as well? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic lower respiratory diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and emphysema are the sixth most common reason for death in the United States.

These conditions (excluding lung cancer) have caused 142,342 deaths in 2021. You should be aware that your lungs also age with time like your heart, joints, and other body parts. Lungs may become less flexible and lose their strength thus making it difficult to breathe.

Thus below are a few tips that you can adopt in your daily lifestyle to maintain the health of your lungs and keep them working optimally.