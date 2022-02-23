7 Home Remedies For Acne

Everyone must have faced stubborn acne and their marks once in their lifetime and must have tried everything they heard of to get rid of those spots as fast as they could. Around 85% of the adults are affected by acne in their lifetime. But have you ever wondered what causes acne?

According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, the common causes of acne would include:

Hormonal changes

Picking the existing acne

Vigourous Exfoliation

Humidity

Oil based cosmetics

Certain Medications

There are different types of acne like whiteheads, blackheads, nodules, cysts, pustules, etc. Different types of acne might require different treatments but there are certain remedies that can help prevent acne in general or reduce their frequency.

Here are a few remedies that can help us get rid of acne without any side effects.