Tips To Prevent Osteoporosis During Pregnancy

Osteoporosis is a condition characterized by the breakage of tissues that cannot be replaced by new bone tissues thus resulting in porous bones. According to Mayo Clinic, osteoporosis is responsible for weakening the bone and making it so brittle that even a small fall or cough causes a fracture.

Osteoporosis can develop in people of any age but older people and women are at a higher risk of developing the condition. According to the US NIH, 53 million people in the US suffer from osteoporosis or are at risk of developing it.

Osteoporosis can be so harmful that people with osteoporosis are at risk of fractures and bone breakage even while performing their day-to-day activities like walking, bending, and running. It mainly affects parts like the wrist, spine, and hips.

When osteoporosis develops during pregnancy, it’s called pregnancy-associated osteoporosis (PAO). The symptoms include back pain and broken bones which are extremely rare and can cause significant pain.