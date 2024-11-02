Do You Know How Your Tattoos Impact Your Health in the Long Run?

So, once your tattoo has healed, you do not have to worry about it flaring up years later. Though not unheard of, such skin conditions are extremely rare.

Additionally, seasonal changes can hamper skin recovery if one is too sensitive, says Ahuja. Itching due to weather changes is normal. If you get acne or inflammation on your tattoo, sometimes common in people who take too many supplements, do not pick on it, she further mentions. If it persists, consult a dermatologist instead.

If there are still problems with your tattoo recovery, here are some points that Ahuja lists down as possible reasons:

● Not washing or cleaning plasma properly at the sight of the tattoo.

● Not following aftercare advised by the tattoo artist.

● Picking the scab while healing or itching too hard.

● The tattoo artist going too deep into the skin.

● Proper hygiene not being followed at one or more steps of the process.