Can You Not Donate Blood if You Have Tattoos?: Debunking Blood Donation Myths

Every year, India needs around 14.6 million units of blood. And over the years, we've consistently fallen short of at least a million units of blood while treating critical patients.

This is what the Union Health Ministry had revealed in June 2023, while talking about the shortage of blood in the country.

One unit of blood can save at least three lives, yet, thousands of patients and their caregivers scramble each day to arrange blood for medical procedures.

This has, in some part, to do with the lack of awareness and spread of mis/disinformation around blood donation.

Ahead of World Blood Donor Day on 14 June, FIT reached out to Dr Amita Mahajan, Senior Consultant, Paediatric Haematology & Oncology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, to bust myths about blood donation.