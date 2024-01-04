7 Health Benefits Of Passion Fruit

1. Potential uses of Passion fruit for cancer

Passion fruit is rich in piceatannol, which possesses anticarcinogenic properties. A study was conducted on human cell lines to assess the effect of piceatannol-rich passion fruit seed extract on cancer cells which showed that the fruit had a positive impact on cancer treatment. This indicates that consuming passion fruit helps against cancers.

2. Potential uses of Passion fruit on blood pressure

Passion fruit is a folk medicine that has been used for managing high blood pressure. A study was conducted to assess the effects of passion fruit on high blood pressure and the results showed that the consumption of passion fruit peel extract causes a reduction in blood pressure which was attributed to a decrease in serum nitric oxide. Hence consuming passion fruit helps to manage blood pressure.

3. Potential uses of Passion fruit for improving vision

Passion fruit is a rich source of Vitamin A, that helps improve vision. Vitamin A produces rhodopsin, which helps the eyes adjust to dark light and improves dim light vision.

4. Potential uses of Passion fruit for fungal infections

Fungal infections include skin diseases like ringworm, candidiasis, and athlete’s foot that are caused by various fungi. Passion fruit contains passiflin (Pe-AFP1), a dimeric protein that possesses antifungal properties. This protein shows antifungal action against many filamentous fungi. Therefore, the consumption of passion fruit helps manage fungal infections.