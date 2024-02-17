Unplug to Unwind: Actionable Tips to Swap Mindless Scrolling for True Relaxation

You are tired after a long, gruelling day at work. You lack the motivation to do anything. You just want to put your feet up and unwind. What do you do?

Spend hours scrolling through your phone till it's way past your bedtime?

Now, there's nothing wrong with wanting a dose of entertainment at the end of the day that allows you to shut your brain off for some time.

...not until you're caught in this loop day after day, unable to spend your free time doing anything else, even though you would like to.