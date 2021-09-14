Covovax, Covaxin, Corbevax: What Vaccines Are In The Pipeline For Indian Kids?

The subject expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended the authorization of Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covovax for emergency use in children between the ages of 7 to 11, on Friday, 24 June.

The recommendation still needs to be approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

If approved, this will make Covovax the third vaccine approved for use in children under the age of 12 in India.

The first two, Biological E’s Corbevax which was approved for use in children aged 5-12 years, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin which was cleared for use in those aged 6-12 years, were approved for emergency use in children in April 2022.

Covovax was approved for use in adults in India in December 2021.