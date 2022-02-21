Corbevax Vaccine Gets Emergency Use Approval For Children

After Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Biological E Limited's Corbevax has become only the second vaccine to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The Corbevax vaccine received approval from the DCGI late Monday, 21 February, for use in children and adolescents aged 12 to 18 years.

India had been administering Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for use in adolescents between 15 and 18 years, 3 since January 2022.

The DCGI cleared Corbevax for restricted use on adults in December 2021, alongside Serum Institute of India's Covovax and Merck's antiviral COVID pill, Molnupiravir.