10 Steps You Can Take Today To Protect Yourself From Heart Disease

Heart disease has taken centre stage in India in the recent years. Unhealthy lifestyle, wrong dietary habits, low awareness of risk factors and inefficient surveillance mechanism are all contributing.

But the fact is that loving your heart doesn’t take much effort, all you need is some right information. And which better day that Valentines day to show your (own) heart some love.

I have for you 10 simple steps that go a long way towards keeping your heart ‘whole and happy’.