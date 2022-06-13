An Eye Test Could Predict Your Risk of Cardiac Arrest, According To This Study

Researchers will present a report at the annual conference of the European Society of Human Genetics on 13 June, Monday, outlining the link between the blood vessels in one's retina and risk of coronary artery disease (CAD).

To put it simply, this discovery could lead to a revolutionary change where a person appearing for a simple health screening could have his risk of a Myocardial Infarction (commonly known as a heart attack) also calculated. How?

Let us tell you.

By combining information about the pattern of blood vessels of the retina and the genetic data of an individual, the test provides a more accurate prediction of coronary artery disease (CAD) risk as well as heart attack risk. Retinal imaging is a non-invasive technique that offers multiple insights into our health.