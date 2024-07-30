Wearable Health Tech is Transforming Personal Fitness: Are There Any Downsides?

After struggling for years, a few months ago I was finally able to conquer my hatred for running. When I started my running journey, one of the first things I felt I needed was a fitness watch or a smartwatch.

While I was able to survive my first few runs without one, it felt 'off' to not have one on. I felt lost, and like I was potentially putting myself in harm's way if I couldn't monitor my heart rate, my oxygen saturation, and the number of steps I've taken while I exercised — like driving with a blindfold on.

That's when I started noticing the wrists of those around me. Most people had one. Even those who weren't working out.