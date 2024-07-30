Wearable Health Tech is Transforming Personal Fitness: Are There Any Downsides?

advertisement
After struggling for years, a few months ago I was finally able to conquer my hatred for running. When I started my running journey, one of the first things I felt I needed was a fitness watch or a smartwatch.
While I was able to survive my first few runs without one, it felt 'off' to not have one on. I felt lost, and like I was potentially putting myself in harm's way if I couldn't monitor my heart rate, my oxygen saturation, and the number of steps I've taken while I exercised — like driving with a blindfold on.
That's when I started noticing the wrists of those around me. Most people had one. Even those who weren't working out.
Smartwatches and wearable health tech aren't new per se, but they are now more accessible and affordable than ever – and have permeated into our lives like never before.
Wearable health tech like fitness trackers and smartwatches have a wide range of uses and are not limited to serious athletes.
They can help collect and track simple health data like the number of steps you have walked in a day and your heart rate through the day, while the more advanced tech can analyse your sleep quality and arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat).
There are obvious advantages to them. According to experts that FIT spoke to, wearable health tech can help keep tabs on your general health markers.
Having this information on hand can help an individual with:
Sleep management
Stress reduction
Motivation to achieve fitness goals
Early detection of potential health issues
A study conducted in the UK in 2022 found that self-monitoring your health markers and having an awareness of how much physical activity you're getting in a day has helped individuals take greater responsibility for their health and wellbeing.
Speaking to FIT, one of the authors of the study, Dr Harjeevan Kang, Health Services Management Centre, University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, said, "These devices can motivate users to adopt healthier lifestyles by setting fitness goals and tracking progress. For individuals without major health issues, these benefits can enhance overall wellbeing and prevent future health problems."
While anyone interested in improving their overall health and well-being can benefit from wearable health tech, "it's particularly useful for individuals with chronic conditions," says Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, Co-Founder, Pristyn Care, a Gurugram-based health-tech company.
In fact, according to a recent paper published by Harvard Medical School, small studies have even found that that ECG readings taken with a smartwatch may be just as accurate as a traditional ECG done in a medical setting when it comes to diagnosing heart attacks and stroke.
Speaking to FIT, Dr Ajay Kaul, Chairman, Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Hospital, Noida, explains, "These devices are sophisticated and accurate enough that we can use them for medical use. They are especially great for monitoring our patients remotely."
"Some arrythmias can be detected very early on with these gadgets. They can also help detect sleep apnea which can be a life-threatening condition," he adds.
"The data collected can also provide healthcare providers with a comprehensive picture of a patient’s health over time, improving diagnosis and personalised treatment plans, compared to the snapshot readings available at infrequent appointment check-ups," adds Dr Kapoor.
Meena (name changed), a 40-something-year-old media professional based in Delhi, tells FIT,
Moreover, Dr Kaul points out that newer models of wearable health tech come with fall detection and emergency alert features that can be particularly useful for elderly people.
"I have given a fitness watch to my ageing mother who lives alone in another state. Being able to track her health through my phone gives me a peace of mind, but also, it can alert me in case she falls or has irregularities in her heart rate and BP," says 56-year-old Rajat (name changed), a Chartered Accountant in Mumbai.
So yes, smartwatches with fitness trackers can be vastly useful and are likely to play a bigger role in medicine as the technology advances.
However, are there negative consequences of being overly reliant on them? Are there any health risks associated with the use of wearable health gadgets?
Mental health risks
"One downside is the potential for data overload and anxiety," says Dr Kang. "Constant tracking may lead to an unhealthy obsession with health metrics, causing stress or anxiety."
Adding to this, Dr Kapoor warns, "While they enhance convenience and health awareness, some people may become overly reliant, checking their devices frequently and stressing over health data."
Many in the wearable tech community have reported symptoms like dizziness, nausea, anxiety, and insomnia linked to prolonged use of their smartwatches. So much so that many are now ditching their smartwatches altogether.
Privacy concerns also arise, as sensitive health data is continuously collected and stored, raising questions about data security and ownership.
The physical health risks
Back in 2014, around 10,000 users of FitBit (wireless-enabled wearable technology meant to monitor physical fitness) complained of wrist rashes, blisters, and burning sensations, thus prompting a recall of all the Fitbit Force devices.
The company, at the time, attributed this to a chemical allergic reaction from the nickel present in the gadget's body.
There's also the question of whether these gadgets emit radiations like cell phones, and if exposure to them for long durations can cause health issues.
Let's break down the science here. We know that wearable technology typically uses low-powered radio frequency (RF) transmitters to send and receive data from smartphones or the internet. RF transmitters emit radiowaves, a type of non-ionising radiation.
According to the US CDC, RF radiation exposure from smart gadgets is low enough to not cause any long-term health issues. However, research over the years has confirmed that the risk is not non-existent.
One large study conducted in 2019 indicates non-specific symptoms with exposure to wireless devices biological harm, especially from long term use.
The study specifically found evidence that long-term exposure to low levels of electromagnetic radiation causes physiological and morphological effects on bees, plants, and trees, as well as possible neurologic symptoms in children.
However, there hasn't been enough strong scientific evidence directly linking smartwatches to health risks.
The bottom line is that when it comes to your physical and mental health, fitness trackers can have a positive or negative impact depending on how you use them.
While tracking your progress and achieving health goals can boost self-esteem and motivation, "obsessively monitoring health metrics can contribute to anxiety and compulsive behaviour," says Dr Kang, adding that "comparing progress against the performance of peers can either bolster or negatively influence how a user perceives themselves."
Which is why, he says, "It's essential to use these devices as a supplementary tool rather than a replacement for professional healthcare."
Dr Vaibhav Kapoor agrees, adding, "It's crucial to use wearable tech as a tool for improvement, not as a source of constant comparison or pressure."
How do you do this?
Set realistic goals: Focus on progress, not perfection.
Balance data with intuition: Trust your body's signals but use data as a guide.
Take breaks: Avoid constant monitoring to prevent burnout.
Prioritise overall wellbeing: Don't let wearable tech become a stressor.
Consult a healthcare professional: Use wearable tech as a supplement to medical advice.
