Working Out Extra Hard Won’t Make Up for a Poor Diet, Finds Study

Regular exercise and healthy eating need to be combined in order to achieve the best possible health.
(Photo: iStock)
Hitting the gym won’t help people avoid gaining weight and dealing with unhealthy eating habits, according to a new study.
The study published on Monday, 11 July in the British Journal of Sports Medicine also suggests that just eating healthy won't make up for a sedentary lifestyle and a lack of exercise.
Although the vast majority of individuals recognize that exercising and consuming well are vital components of all-in-all health, according to the study, working out won't stop the effects of absorbing fat from meals, and eating lots of greens won't stop sedentary behaviour.
Lifestyle choices you make today can lead to a healthier future.
The study was conducted over the course of 10 years when an international team of researchers followed up on data from approximately 350,000 participants obtained from the U.K. Biobank, a sizable medical database containing health information from people all around Britain.
The notion was that we might be able to "outrun a terrible diet" with more rigorous activity. They looked at how often and how vigorously each participant exercised on average each week.
This has been supported by previous research on animals as well as a few human trials, which indicates that, at least in the short term, arduous exercise can reverse the consequences of overeating.
At the start of the study, the study's participants, who had a median age of 57, were in good health and had no known illnesses like cancer, heart disease, or chronic pain.
According to Melody Ding, the study's lead author and an associate professor at the University of Sydney, the study did not assess optional items like desserts or soft beverages.
The researchers used responses to a different questionnaire to determine how much time people spent walking, engaged in moderate physical activity, such as carrying light loads or riding at a steady pace, and strenuous physical activity, which lasted longer than 10 minutes at a time.
People who engaged in a high level of physical activity and ate a high-quality diet fared the best, with a lower chance of mortality from any cause.
They were also less likely to die from cardiovascular disease and from certain malignancies when compared to persons who had low levels of physical activity and a low-quality diet. And even as little as 10 to 75 minutes each week made an effect.
Unfortunately, high levels of physical activity could not mitigate the negative impact of a poor diet on mortality risk.
In fact those with the most nutritious diets in the study fared significantly worse without some type of regular fitness practise.