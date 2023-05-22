Got Questions On Skincare? Ask India's Leading Cosmetic Dermatologist

Popular culture has reduced skincare to an act of vanity. Caring for your skin is a big deal!
How can one build a skincare routine that goes easy on your pocket? Can you skip wearing sunscreen when you are working from home? Is junk food really junk, as far as your skin is concerned?
Join us for a members-only Ask Me Anything (AMA) with Dr Simal Soin, Founder-CEO, AAYNA, who is one of India's leading cosmetic dermatologists, on Tuesday, 23 May at 6:00 pm.
No question is off the table, and get them answered LIVE.
And we at – The Quint's health vertical – understand how challenging it can be to access authentic, scientific information around skincare amid so much (mis)information and viral trends and hacks all over the internet.
We understand that taking care of one's skin is more than an act of vanity. It is beyond a fluffy ritual. Skincare is also healthcare.
