Skincare: Tips to Maintain Skin's Elasticity

Ageing is something we all have to experience and we can't escape the natural process unless we have consumed some magical potion of youth. Although sagging of the skin can’t be avoided completely, you can definitely slow down the skin’s aging process.

Skin elasticity lets your skin bounce back when stretched. Elastin, a fibrous protein found in the skin is responsible for your skin's elasticity. It keeps your skin firm, smooth and youthful. Depletion of elastin results in signs of ageing like sagging skin, fine lines and wrinkles.

As part of the natural ageing process, the skin tends to sag when the elastin in the skin breaks down. Here are a few ways to control your skin elasticity.