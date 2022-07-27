Hormonal Headaches: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

There are many factors, be it genetic or dietary, that may lead to headaches. However, in women, one of the major factors of chronic headaches is the fluctuation of levels of hormones, especially during their menstrual cycle. There are many reasons behind the changes in the hormonal levels in women. Some of them may include consuming oral contraceptives, pregnancy, and using hormone replacement therapies. But the most important one is the monthly periods or the menstrual cycle.

Normal headaches can be treated by medications like paracetamol. But hormonal headaches in women usually go away during pregnancy or when they attain menopause.

Hormonal headache in women is also referred to as 'menstrual migraine' because it is commonly experienced by women during their menstrual cycle.