Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Sensorineural Hearing Loss: What Is the Condition?

Dr Kalpana Nagpal explains that the most likely cause of sensorineural hearing loss is viral infection.
Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik took to Instagram on Monday, 17 June, to share that she had been diagnosed with a ‘rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss’ due to a ‘viral attack’ recently.
The singer mentioned that this ‘major setback’ to her health was why she had been ‘missing in action’.
Asking for ‘support and understanding’ from her fans, the singer wrote:
What is sensorineural nerve hearing loss? Who is at risk of getting it? FIT reached out to experts – Dr Kalpana Nagpal, Senior Consultant, ENT and head and neck and robotic surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, and Dr Deepti Sinha, Lead Consultant, ENT, CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi – to answer your FAQs.
What is sensorineural hearing loss?
According to the American Academy of Audiology, sudden sensorineural hearing loss refers to sudden onset hearing loss that progresses rapidly over 72 hours.
It usually occurs in one ear.
It can affect people at any age.
It is most common in adults between 50-60 years of age.
What are the causes?
Dr Kalpana Nagpal explains to FIT that the most likely cause of sensorineural hearing loss is a viral infection or inflammation.
Dr Deepti Sinha agrees, adding, “Amongst all the viruses, the most common association has been found with the herpes virus. The virus can directly invade the brain’s nerves. It can infect the inner ear’s fluid spaces. Or it can trigger an autoimmune response in the inner ear.”
It is not known which viral infection led to the condition in Alka Yagnik's case.
Apart from viruses, other preconditions that can trigger sensorineural hearing loss are,
Damage to the inner ear or auditory nerve
Autoimmune conditions
Poor metabolic health
Cardio-vascular issues
Drug-induced reasons
Additionally, according to Dr Sinha, people who have low immunity levels and uncontrolled blood pressure or blood sugar might be at an increased risk.
What are the chances of a person developing this condition?
Are there other symptoms other than hearing loss?
According to Dr Nagpal, patients might also complain of:
Numbness in the ear
Tinnitus
Difficulty with speech
Can it be treated? Can you get back your hearing?
Yes, says Dr Nagpal. She tells FIT, “If you consult a doctor immediately, you can have a quick recovery from sensorineural hearing loss. However, if you do not take the condition seriously, it might become permanent.”
Dr Sinha suggests that anyone who is having persisting hearing problems, consult an ENT specialist and take the autoscopy exam and audiometry test.
While the most common treatment method is giving steroid injections to reduce the swelling in the eardrum, other options might include:
Surgery
Therapy and regular tests for hearing
