When Everything Is Too Much: How to Deal With Sensory Overload? Experts Explain

Our body has five senses – light, sound, taste, touch, and smell. Each of them have an equally important role to play, but what if any one of these feel way too overwhelming to handle?

This elevation of senses, also known as sensory overload, can affect our daily lives in many ways while meddling with how we function.

FIT spoke to Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, and Dr Sandeep Govil, Senior Consultant - Psychiatry, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, to understand this better.