When Partners Feel Unheard: Why Communication Is Key for a Healthy Relationship

The willingness to cultivate honest 'communication' and 'trust' are the two key ingredients for maintaining an actively healthy relationship.

As humans, we are all capable of expressing ourselves through words and actions, yet many of us choose to not communicate and expect our partners to magically read our minds and understand how we feel. Again, we're humans.

I've personally had failed relationships and friendships because of this. Often known as someone who's an "overshare-er" and "too expressive", communicating how I feel articulately has not exactly been a problem, but it does become one when the other person doesn't do the same.