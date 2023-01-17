'Little Big Right Now, But Don't Care': Selena Gomez Shuts Down Body-Shamers

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays," said Selena Gomez.
(Photo: Garima Sadhwani/FIT)
After facing criticism and trolling following her appearance at the Golden Globes Awards, singer-actor Selena Gomez took to Instagram to slam people for body-shaming her.
In an Instagram Live, Gomez said:
Then her younger sister Gracie Elliott Teefey, who was also part of the Live, and Gomez burst out laughing together, saying, “But we don’t care.”
First-Time Nominee at the Golden Globes: Gomez had been nominated for the best actress award in a comedy or musical series for her role in Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building.
Not Body-Shamed For The First Time: Last year too Gomez, after being trolled for her weight, had said, “Honestly I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway… ‘You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit,’ na-na-neh-nehhh… I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Byyye!”
