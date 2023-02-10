Woman Temporarily Loses Eyesight Due To Smartphone Addiction: What We Know

A major change was observed in Manju’s condition after she reduced her screentime.
(Photo: Garima Sadhwani/FIT)
A 30-year-old woman from Hyderabad temporarily lost her eyesight due to an over usage of her phone at night, in the dark.
Here’s all you need to know about the case.
Dr Sudhir Kumar, Neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, in a Twitter thread warned people about the cons of using a smartphone in the dark. He cited the example of Manju (30) who was diagnosed with Smartphone Vision Syndrome (SVS), also known as Computer Vision Syndrome or Digital Vision Syndrome.
Manju’s symptoms included a vision problem and seeing
Floaters
Bright flashes of light
Dark Zigzag patterns
To be fair, doctors have been warning against this condition for a few years now. In a 2016 study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the authors had mentioned two cases of women suffering from temporary blindness, which again was caused by using their phones in the dark.
The condition was termed Transient Smartphone Blindness. In fact, a 2023 study published in the American Academy of Opthamology journal stated,
But, as it appears, the cause was the solution as well. A major change was observed in Manju’s condition after she reduced her screentime. Dr Kumar wrote on Twitter,
Prevention Better Than Cure? Dr Kumar advises trying to minimise your screentime or at least taking frequent breaks to look away from the screen. That white light coming out of your screen isn’t helping you in any way after all.
Follow This Mantra:
But wait, there are other disabilities as well that can be caused by high screentime. Retina damage, blurry vision, partial loss of eyesight are all possible conditions that can be caused by the light coming out of your phones.