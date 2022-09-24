Agastya Isn't on Social Media & Soon Kids Will Find That Cool: Shweta Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan added that it's Navya who started the phrase, 'What the hell!'

The women also touched upon the evolution of social media and how that affects the younger generation. "I don't want this negative energy around me. I abhor it and I feel that people who indulge in nasty trolling should be ashamed of themselves", said Jaya Bachchan.

Shweta continued, "I always tell my children that they shouldn't seek validation from social media. I am sure I get trolled a lot, but it has never bothered me or my mental health. I think young kids should definitely look outside social media for more healthy sources of validation".

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty