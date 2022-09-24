Agastya Isn't on Social Media & Soon Kids Will Find That Cool: Shweta Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan speaks about Agastya not being on social media.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
For the first time the three Bachchan women - Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda - have come together for a podcast, 'What The Hell Navya', by IVM Podcasts. The first episode has aired on Saturday, 24 September, and the 10-episode series will give a sneak peek into the lives of these three opinionated women who bond over similarities and squabble over their differences.
The Quint caught up with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta and Navya for an unfiltered conversation. When asked about the title of the podcast Shweta said,
Jaya Bachchan added that it's Navya who started the phrase, 'What the hell!'
The women also touched upon the evolution of social media and how that affects the younger generation. "I don't want this negative energy around me. I abhor it and I feel that people who indulge in nasty trolling should be ashamed of themselves", said Jaya Bachchan.
Shweta continued, "I always tell my children that they shouldn't seek validation from social media. I am sure I get trolled a lot, but it has never bothered me or my mental health. I think young kids should definitely look outside social media for more healthy sources of validation".
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty