Scientists to Monitor Bird Flu Mutations Amid 'Biggest Outbreak': What We Know

At least 58 million poultry birds have died due to the virus over the past few weeks, along with hundreds of wild sea lions in South America.
The H5N1 influenza – commonly referred to as the bird flu – is now being 'closely monitored' scientists and the World Health Organisation (WHO), after its spread to mammals.
Why does this matter: According to experts, this is the biggest outbreak of H5N1 since 1996 – when it became a matter of concern in China. The outbreak has the potential to disrupt ecologies, and could hamper food supply in certain areas, experts have warned.
However, there are no reports of an outbreak in India yet.
Are humans at risk? Usually adapted to birds, especially poultry, the H5N1 has now found in various mammals – but it would need a 'complicated string of mutations' to spread to people.
“It’s a series of events, each of which is fairly improbable. This is why I say the risk to humans is presently low. The evolutionary barriers are high,” said Anice Lowen, a virologist and associate professor at Emory University School of Medicine, told NBC News.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus too reiterted that the human cases of the bird flu virus have been rare in the last 25 years, and the risk to humans remain low.
But.. "But we cannot assume that will remain the case and we must prepare for any change in the status quo," Tedros added
If you are in an affected region: According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people living in vulnerable areas, must take the following precautions:
Do not touch open wound in animals and birds
Avoid contact with wild birds as can be infected with avian (bird) influenza (flu) viruses even if they don’t look sick.
Avoid unprotected contact with domestic birds (poultry) that look sick or have died.
Do not touch surfaces that may be contaminated with saliva, mucous, or feces from wild or domestic birds.
