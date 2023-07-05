7 Proven Health Benefits of Napping

Benefits of taking a nap
We have always heard that waking up early and sleeping early is the best practice for a healthy body and mind. But why does no one really talk about the in-between naps during the day? The habit of sleeping for a period of time during the day and in between hectic schedules is what keeps the body moving without making us feel tired or burnt out.
You can sleep whenever you experience fatigue or unexpected sleepiness, when you know you are about to experience sleep loss due to a long work shift, or you wish to make naps a part of your daily routine. Something you need to be careful about is your nap time and how long you take a nap. It should help you feel relaxed rather than more tired and should not cause sleep troubles at night.
Now, let's know the benefits of napping in detail.
Brief naps can be re-energizing, restore your battery, and reduce fatigue during the day. It can also help get rid of daytime drowsiness after a night of insufficient sleep.
Naps can be particularly beneficial for shift workers who struggle to get enough sleep during the night, have odd working hours, and have to be alert at irregular times.
Research proves that a short daytime nap also helps boost workplace performance. According to National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), a nap can improve cognitive functions such as memory, logical reasoning, and the ability to complete complex tasks.
According to Mayo Clinic, a nap for a brief period of time also helps boost physical performance. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, athletes may experience improved endurance, reaction times, and cognitive performance due to a daytime nap.
According to Sleep Foundation, napping one or two times a week is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular problems like heart attack, stroke, and other heart diseases.
A study also proves that people diagnosed with intracranial aneurysms experience a lowered risk of a rupture due to the aneurysm if they are in the habit of taking naps.
Sleep plays an important role in storing memories and a nap can help you remember things learned earlier in the day as much as a full night’s sleep. Napping prevents you from forgetting motor skills, sensory perception, and verbal recall.
