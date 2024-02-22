Does IV Vitamin Therapy Boost Energy Or Cure Hangovers? Experts Decode

What if you could have all healthy nutrients directly delivered to your bloodstream and feel rejuvenated within minutes?

Turns out, you can!

Popular celebrities like Adele, Miley Cyrus, and Rihanna have been swearing by IV vitamin therapy for years. Now, it has finally permeated into the world of us, 'regular folk', as well.

If you're prone to mindless scrolling on the internet, you might have come across posts and videos of social media influencers recording themselves with tubes sticking out of their arms, connected to IV drip setups at their homes or clinics dedicated to IV therapy.