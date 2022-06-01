Playback Singer KK Dead at 53: Medical Expert On What May Have Gone Wrong

The sudden death of popular playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, reportedly from a cardiac arrest after a performance in Kolkata on 31 May 2022, came as a shock to many fans and friends.

The 53-year-old playback singer and musician was known for his tracks such as Pal and Yaaro. Doctors have stated that KK's cause of death can only be confirmed after an autopsy and post mortem.

FIT Hindi spoke to Dr. Kunal Sarkar, the chairman of Kolkata Heart Foundation, asking him about what could have happened.