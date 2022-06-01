Playback Singer KK Dead at 53: Medical Expert On What May Have Gone Wrong

KK passed away at the age of 53 in Kolkata.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The sudden death of popular playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, reportedly from a cardiac arrest after a performance in Kolkata on 31 May 2022, came as a shock to many fans and friends.
The 53-year-old playback singer and musician was known for his tracks such as Pal and Yaaro. Doctors have stated that KK's cause of death can only be confirmed after an autopsy and post mortem.
FIT Hindi spoke to Dr. Kunal Sarkar, the chairman of Kolkata Heart Foundation, asking him about what could have happened.
While the cause of death is yet to be narrowed down pending KK's post-mortem, the doctor said, “The auditorium at KK's concert was overcrowded. 7,000 people were gathered in the auditorium which reportedly has a maximum capacity of 2,000 people."
We've mentioned in the past what could happen if the body overheats and experiences dehydration, especially in humid weather.
Your body's internal temperature is maintained at 36.8 °C. If the outside temperature rises or falls your body tries to compensate for the change in temperature.
But the body can only compensate upto a certain extent. Beyond this point, the body will experience fatigue, dehydration, sodium imbalance, cramps, confusion, nausea, dizziness, and even a heat-induced coma or heatstroke if left untreated.
Again, as of this report, the cause of singer KK's death hasn't been confirmed by doctors.
Dr. Sarkar adds, "The most unfortunate was the crucial two-and-a-half-three hours, which was likely spent trying to understand the situation and not taking KK directly to the hospital, and instead taking him to the hotel."
"After waiting for an hour at the hotel, they were taken to the hospital and even that wasn't a hospital close to the hotel. The whole incident is very unfortunate. It's a huge tragedy, which probably could have been prevented. It is also a case of mismanagement."
As of this time, the exact cause of KK's death is unknown since he was brought dead to the hospital.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)