5 Natural Remedies for Pigmentation

Home remedies to manage pigmentation
Pigmentation is explained as the colouring of the skin for which the skin pigment – melanin – plays a major role. The skin cells create melanin to give color to our skin and protect it against the UV rays. But when the skin cells produce the melanin in excess, it results in dark spots or skin pigmentation.
For some people, there might be a slight pigmentation but others would try all kinds of tricks to hide the pigmented skin. Even if it is hidden or not so visible, it affects them psychologically and they are always conscious of how it makes them look or if someone did notice it.
You can definitely go to your dermatologist for any pigment-reducing products but you can also try a few home remedies, it will have no side effects and are backed up by science as well.
Green tea contains epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), catechins, and polyphenols due to which it has anti-pigmentation properties and can be used to lighten the dark spots and appearance of the pigmented skin.
The EGCG component inhibits the hyperpigmentation process and gallic acid, as well as ellagic acids, help improve the skin and its texture. Doctors also recommend oral EGCG for the problem but you can rub the green tea bag after its use at room temperature.
Milk or yogurt can act as a miracle for the slightly pigmented skin because of the presence of lactic acid, a component found in chemical peels sold on the market. According to Times Now News, the other benefits of using milk on the skin include:
Exfoliation and moisturisation
Reduced fine lines and wrinkles
Protection against sunburn and tanning
Helps exfoliate and clean acne-prone skin
You can soak a cotton ball in milk or yogurt and rub it on your face or directly apply the raw milk to your face for the benefits.
According to the United States National Institutes of Health, apple cider vinegar can work wonders for the pigmented skin and it is because of the presence of acetic acid and polyphenols. Acetic acid acts as a natural peeling chemical and polyphenols act as antioxidants that protect the skin cells against damage.
The best way to apply apple cider vinegar is by applying a mixture of water and vinegar in equal parts. Apply the mixture to the pigmented area and wash immediately if your skin gets irritated.
According to the British Journal of Dermatology, tomato paste contains lycopene that protects the skin against short-term and long-term photodamage.
According to the Journal of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery, vitamin C in the form of ascorbic acid and citric acid can be an effective home remedy for hyperpigmentation.
Aloe vera contains a compound called aloin that acts as a depigmenting and non-toxic element to tackle pigmentation. According to PubMed Central, aloe vera has proven to lighten the pigmented skin.
You can apply fresh aloe vera gel on your face every night.
Wash it off with lukewarm water the next morning.
Do it every day until you notice an improvement in your skin colour.
