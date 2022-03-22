Does Your Skin Need a Detox? Here Are Few Things To Keep in Mind
Know about the few things you must keep in mind while detoxifying your skin to prevent any damage.
Detoxing is a popular word being used everywhere these days, be it body detox or mental detox. You must have heard of detox drinks and diets to eliminate toxins from your body too. But have you heard about skin detox?
Yes, your skin needs a detox too. It is attacked by harmful UV rays and pollutants more than any organ in the body. They are more exposed to external damage and that is why it is important to pamper them once in a while to make yourself feel refreshed and rejuvenated.
That is why we have summed up a few things you can do or should keep in mind when you decide to go for your skin detox.
Assess Your Regular Skin Care Routine
External factors are the main causes of skin damage but you may also require a detox due to a poor diet, lifestyle or skincare routine. When it comes to skin detox, it is less about detoxing the skin from within and more about forming a protective layer from the outside.
Therefore, you must go through your skincare routine, if you are consistent with it, if you follow the twice a day routine and if you do use products according to your skin type and concerns. If not, how much ever effort you put in, it all goes in vain.
Avoid Foods That Lead to Any Flare-Ups
You do not need to go on any fad diets or use detox products or food to detox your skin. But it is important that you eat a healthy and balanced diet for healthy and glowing skin.
According to PubMed Central, people must consult a dermatologist and keep a track of their eating habits to know if there are any foods that trigger their skin concerns: acne or skin allergies may get triggered by sugar, gluten, alcohol, dairy, etc.
If you are someone who faces this, make sure to exclude these foods from your diet.
Stay Hydrated
There is no doubt that water plays a crucial role in keeping the skin healthy and glowing but water is not given enough credit for its potential to keep us healthy from within as well. Water alone can act as the best and most simple detox drink.
According to the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH), hydraulic acid and moisturiser can make your skin feel hydrated and glow, however, water brings that from within. It helps fight the dullness and replaces it with brighter, younger-looking skin.
Sweat It Out
According to the Times of India, sweating after a workout or a run is a sign of a healthy body and skin. It makes sure that your skin is not filled with clogged pores, else it might lead to acne.
It helps the skin detox by letting it sweat out and get rid of the pollutants and leftover chemical products. It naturally exfoliates your skin, leaving behind rejuvenated and glowing skin.
Add Exfoliation to Your Routine
Do not confuse cleansing with exfoliation. Exfoliation requires using a chemical or granular substance or a tool for getting rid of the dead skin. Our body and skin shed dead skin every 30 days but we might not get entirely rid of it without using certain techniques or products.
The dead skin might result in pore blockage, dry and flaky skin. Therefore, exfoliation can help you remove the unwanted layer of the dead skin and get a new looking, fresh and rejuvenated skin.
