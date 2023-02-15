'People With Type A Blood Group At Higher Risk Of Stroke': What Study Says

If you have type A blood group, you are at an increased risk of suffering from a stroke before you turn 60.
(Photo: iStock/Altered by FIT)
If you have one of the type A blood groups (type A or type AB), you have a 16 percent higher chance of suffering from a stroke before you turn 60 compared to people with other types of blood groups.
A study, titled Contribution of Common Genetic Variants to Risk of Early-Onset Ischemic Stroke, published in the Neurology journal last year, suggests so.
Here’s all you need to know about the study.
The Big News: After going through data collected from over 6 lakh people (18-59 age group), out of whom 17,000 had suffered a stroke, the researchers claim to have established a direct correlation between the presence of the “gene for the A1 subgroup and early-onset stroke.”
What Stats Show: According to the study, while those with one of the type A blood groups have a 16 percent higher chance of stroke, those with the gene for O1 type have a 12 percent lower chance of suffering from a stroke.
Interestingly, the study also found that in people who had suffered a stroke before the age of 60, the leading causes included the building up of fatty deposits in their arteries and clot formations. And for people with type A blood group who suffered a stroke after the age of 60, the significance of the gene wasn’t noteworthy.
Cause For Concern? Not yet. In a news release, the study’s co-principal investigator and a neurologist at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Steven J Kittner, said,
He advised that since the risk is modest, there’s no need for people to “engage in extra screening or medical testing based on this finding.”
The Limitations: 65 percent people involved in the study were of European ancestry, which means that the sample involved in the study lacked diversity. The data was compiled from the Early Onset Stroke Consortium, which included data from studies conducted in North America, Europe, Japan, Pakistan, and Australia.
The news release read: