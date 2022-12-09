Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celine Dion Has 'Stiff-Person Syndrome': What's the Rare Neurological Disorder?

Celine Dion Has 'Stiff-Person Syndrome': What's the Rare Neurological Disorder?

Canadian singer Celine Dion has been diagnosed with a “rare neurological disorder”, the stiff-person syndrome.
Garima Sadhwani
Fit
Published:

Canadian singer Celine Dion has been diagnosed with a “rare neurological disorder”, the stiff-person syndrome.

|

(Photo: Garima Sadhwani/FIT)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Canadian singer Celine Dion has been diagnosed with a “rare neurological disorder”, the stiff-person syndrome.</p></div>

Canadian singer Celine Dion has announced that she’ll be postponing her tour as she’s been diagnosed with a “rare neurological disorder”, the stiff-person syndrome.

The singer shared on Instagram:

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

But what is stiff-person syndrome? And what should you know about it? FIT answers all your FAQs.

Also ReadCeline Dion Postpones Her Tour Dates; Reveals Incurable Health Condition

What is stiff-person syndrome?

According to the National Insitute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), stiff-person syndrome (SPS) is a “rare, progressive neurological disorder,” that occurs in one in a million people, and affects more women than men.

What are the symptoms of SPS?

The symptoms might include:

  • Stiff muscles in the torso, arms, and legs

  • Sensitivity to noise, touch, and emotional distress

  • Uncomfortable sleep

But over time, SPS can lead to a hunched posture, walking disability, trouble standing, fractures, progressive muscle spasms, etc. 

Also ReadHow Does the Brain Change With Age? Decoding Neurological Disorders
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

What causes SPS?

Scientists haven’t been able to pinpoint what causes SPS yet. But according to NINDS’ studies, “it is the result of an autoimmune response gone awry in the brain and spinal cord” and is often associated with type 1 diabetes, thyroiditis, vitiligo, and pernicious anaemia.

Studies also say that SPS occurs when a person’s immune system starts attacking its healthy cells.

How is SPS diagnosed?

SPS is diagnosed by measuring the glutamic acid decarboxylase (GAD) antibodies’ level in the blood. But since the cause of SPS is not exactly known, it’s often misdiagnosed and discarded as chronic pain.
Also ReadRisk of Neurological Disorders Higher With COVID Than Vaccines: Study

How is SPS treated?

While there’s no cure for SPS yet, the symptoms can be brought under control through medication.

Drugs such as oral diazepam, baclofen, and gabapentin are often used to restrict muscle spasms and for anxiety. Intravenous immunoglobulin has also proved effective in bringing most symptoms of SPS under control. 

Apart from these, pain-relieving drugs and botulinum toxin injections are also prescribed to SPS patients.

Also ReadRare Neurological Disorder Seen Those Who Got AstraZeneca Vaccine

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT