Celine Dion Has 'Stiff-Person Syndrome': What's the Rare Neurological Disorder?

(Photo: Garima Sadhwani/FIT)
Canadian singer Celine Dion has announced that she’ll be postponing her tour as she’s been diagnosed with a “rare neurological disorder”, the stiff-person syndrome.
But what is stiff-person syndrome? And what should you know about it? FIT answers all your FAQs.
What is stiff-person syndrome?
What are the symptoms of SPS?
The symptoms might include:
Stiff muscles in the torso, arms, and legs
Sensitivity to noise, touch, and emotional distress
Uncomfortable sleep
But over time, SPS can lead to a hunched posture, walking disability, trouble standing, fractures, progressive muscle spasms, etc.
What causes SPS?
Scientists haven’t been able to pinpoint what causes SPS yet. But according to NINDS’ studies, “it is the result of an autoimmune response gone awry in the brain and spinal cord” and is often associated with type 1 diabetes, thyroiditis, vitiligo, and pernicious anaemia.
Studies also say that SPS occurs when a person’s immune system starts attacking its healthy cells.
How is SPS diagnosed?
How is SPS treated?
While there’s no cure for SPS yet, the symptoms can be brought under control through medication.
Apart from these, pain-relieving drugs and botulinum toxin injections are also prescribed to SPS patients.