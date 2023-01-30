Over 500 Fall Sick After Contaminated Water Supplied To Himachal Villages

Contaminated Water: Rajeev Kumar, Rangas Panchayat Head, told news agency PTI that the contaminated water was supplied unfiltered by the Jal Shakti Department and the bacteria from it led to “two to three people in every household” falling sick.

Affected Areas: Banh, Jandgi Gujran, Jandali Rajputan, Panyala, Pathiyalu, Niyati, Rangas Chowki Haar, Thain, and Sankar are some of the affected areas in the Nadaun sub-division of Hamirpur district.